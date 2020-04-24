LOVE--Vincent M. In New York City on April 16 at the age of 88. Mr. Love was born in New Rochelle, NY in 1931. The family moved to Wellesley, MA. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur M. Love and Rosa (Greeko) Love. Survived by his brother, Arthur M. Love, Jr. and his wife Carol of Ashland, MA. Beloved nephews Arthur M. Love III and his wife Karen of Ashland, MA and Andrew M. Love and his wife Elizabeth of Wayland, MA. Great-nephews Arthur M. Love IV of Medford, MA and Andrew M. Love, Jr. of Wayland, his niece Jessica Love and her fiance Dylan L'Heureux of Manchester, NH. Mr. Love was educated in the Wellesley School system and graduated from Rivers Country Day School. He graduated from Brown University with a major in American Civilization and Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. After graduation, he joined the United States Army. These educational experiences lead to his deep interest in transportation and the shipping industry. His business career began with the U.S. Lines and continued until he joined Jeffreys Avalon as Vice President of the Mayflower Hotel in NYC. He pursued his interest in U.S. history and obtained a collection of memorabilia of shipping disasters and World Fair Posters. He continued his interest in historic ships and became an expert on the Titanic disaster. He served as an expert consultant of the first Titanic movies. After retirement, he volunteered as a research docent at the South Street Seaport Museum NYU. Mr. Love was an avid fan of the opera and never missed a production at the Met. He was a frequent sailor at family gatherings belonging to the Boston Yacht Club and the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron. He was a member of the New York Historical Archives Society and an active member of the Republican Conservative Party. He will be deeply missed by multiple friends in NYC and in New England especially Marilyn and Norbert Dengler and all of the Dengler family. Funeral service and interment private. To sign a guestbook: www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2020