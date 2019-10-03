RIGGIO--Vincent "Jimi," died October 1, 2019, in Manhattan. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Garcia); devoted father of Jake; loving brother of Leonard and his wife Louise, and Stephen and his wife Laura; dearest uncle to Lisa and Chris Rollo, Donna and Steven Cortese, Stephanie and Michael Bulger, Laura Ann and Karan Nayar, Christina Riggio and the late Melissa Riggio; great-uncle to Steven, Anthony and Joseph Cortese, Leo Bulger and Krishan Nayar; son-in-law to Eugene Garcia; brother-in-law to Robert Johnson, Marty Johnson and his wife Carol, Rise Johnson, Cynthia Johnson, Connie Bertola and her husband Steven. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:30am at The Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, Mott Street (between Houston and Prince Streets). Friends may call Friday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm at Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker Street, NYC, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's School, 487 Hudson Street, NYC, NY 10014. For additional information and online condolences, visit www.greenwichvillage funeralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 3, 2019