Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENZO CONIGLIARO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONIGLIARO--Vincenzo. Vincenzo Conigliaro, passed away on April 18, 2020 at home in New York City. He was 91. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Deborah Hirsch Conigliaro; his children from his marriage to Ana Alvarez Conigliaro, Maria (Marcello), Cynthia (Stephen), Umberto (Belinda), Marcello (Kim); as well as Deborah's children Amy, Jordan, Roger (Drew); his grandchildren Flavia, Giulia, Nick, Alex, Tyler, Laura, Dominic, Conner, Julian, Evan, Charlotte, Jenna, Erika, Molly; his sister Beatrice and her four sons Enrico, Umberto, Gabriele and Carlo. Born in Palermo, Italy to Concetta and Umberto Conigliaro, he received his baccalaureate from Istituto Gonzaga and his medical degree from Universita' di Palermo. His interest in psychiatry was nurtured by Alexandra von Stomersee Tomasi di Palma, a student of Freud who married Principe Giuseppe di Lampedusa, and became the first female director of the Societa' Psicoanalitica Italiana. "Licy", as the princess was called, handpicked promising medical students for a weekly seminar on the balcony of the Lampedusa palace, where discussions of Freud's cases were often interrupted by her husband reading out chapters from the novel he was working on, The Leopard. Licy encouraged Vincenzo to further his studies in psychiatry in Milan, and then in New York, where he arrived in 1953 aboard the Andrea Doria. After a psychiatric residency at Pilgrim State Hospital, he established a private practice, worked with the Archdiocese of New York on training programs at Iona College for priests to use psychotherapeutic techniques in their pastoral counseling, for which he won several awards and credited to his Jesuit training, became Professor (Emeritus, 2010) at Fordham University School of Social Service, trained legions of future psychotherapists and psychoanalysts, authored two books Dreams as a Tool in Psychodynamic Theory and The Internal Soliloquy", co-founded and served as Dean and Medical Director of the Training Institute for Mental Health, that for the last 50 years has been an acclaimed training program for mental health professionals in psychoanalysis, psychoanalytic psychotherapy, group and couples therapy, chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York. A passionate sailor (never a power boat!), Vincenzo captained many a sloop out of Greenport, NY with his family, and manned the helm of the schooner Harvey Gamage as she sailed into New York harbor, fulfilling a long-held dream to get a pilot's license. Until just a few years ago, he continued teaching, seeing patients, supervising training psychoanalysts, visiting his beloved Sicily, completing every page of the Settimana Enigmistica, penning notes, letters, articles in multi-colored felt tip pens using a metal ruler to tame his undecipherable handwriting, reading the New York Times every day from cover to cover, dazzling maitre d's in many a Manhattan Italian restaurant as he swept in wearing a colorful vest, a silk ascot, a large silver medallion hanging from his neck, sometimes a velvet lined cape, always ordering two portions of pasta all'amatriciana, and leaving lavish tips. He was larger than life, a complicated man of all seasons, both Don Fabrizio and Tancredi, who will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and students. The family thanks Janet and Roxelle for their loving care. Memorial service to be announced in the future.



CONIGLIARO--Vincenzo. Vincenzo Conigliaro, passed away on April 18, 2020 at home in New York City. He was 91. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Deborah Hirsch Conigliaro; his children from his marriage to Ana Alvarez Conigliaro, Maria (Marcello), Cynthia (Stephen), Umberto (Belinda), Marcello (Kim); as well as Deborah's children Amy, Jordan, Roger (Drew); his grandchildren Flavia, Giulia, Nick, Alex, Tyler, Laura, Dominic, Conner, Julian, Evan, Charlotte, Jenna, Erika, Molly; his sister Beatrice and her four sons Enrico, Umberto, Gabriele and Carlo. Born in Palermo, Italy to Concetta and Umberto Conigliaro, he received his baccalaureate from Istituto Gonzaga and his medical degree from Universita' di Palermo. His interest in psychiatry was nurtured by Alexandra von Stomersee Tomasi di Palma, a student of Freud who married Principe Giuseppe di Lampedusa, and became the first female director of the Societa' Psicoanalitica Italiana. "Licy", as the princess was called, handpicked promising medical students for a weekly seminar on the balcony of the Lampedusa palace, where discussions of Freud's cases were often interrupted by her husband reading out chapters from the novel he was working on, The Leopard. Licy encouraged Vincenzo to further his studies in psychiatry in Milan, and then in New York, where he arrived in 1953 aboard the Andrea Doria. After a psychiatric residency at Pilgrim State Hospital, he established a private practice, worked with the Archdiocese of New York on training programs at Iona College for priests to use psychotherapeutic techniques in their pastoral counseling, for which he won several awards and credited to his Jesuit training, became Professor (Emeritus, 2010) at Fordham University School of Social Service, trained legions of future psychotherapists and psychoanalysts, authored two books Dreams as a Tool in Psychodynamic Theory and The Internal Soliloquy", co-founded and served as Dean and Medical Director of the Training Institute for Mental Health, that for the last 50 years has been an acclaimed training program for mental health professionals in psychoanalysis, psychoanalytic psychotherapy, group and couples therapy, chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York. A passionate sailor (never a power boat!), Vincenzo captained many a sloop out of Greenport, NY with his family, and manned the helm of the schooner Harvey Gamage as she sailed into New York harbor, fulfilling a long-held dream to get a pilot's license. Until just a few years ago, he continued teaching, seeing patients, supervising training psychoanalysts, visiting his beloved Sicily, completing every page of the Settimana Enigmistica, penning notes, letters, articles in multi-colored felt tip pens using a metal ruler to tame his undecipherable handwriting, reading the New York Times every day from cover to cover, dazzling maitre d's in many a Manhattan Italian restaurant as he swept in wearing a colorful vest, a silk ascot, a large silver medallion hanging from his neck, sometimes a velvet lined cape, always ordering two portions of pasta all'amatriciana, and leaving lavish tips. He was larger than life, a complicated man of all seasons, both Don Fabrizio and Tancredi, who will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and students. The family thanks Janet and Roxelle for their loving care. Memorial service to be announced in the future. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close