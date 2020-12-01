Or Copy this URL to Share

FURST--Violet. The Board, Administration and Staff of the Gurwin Healthcare System mourn the passing of Violet Furst, longtime resident of Gurwin and wife of the late Gerald Furst, a founding Board member and dedicated supporter, mother to Pamela Furst-Eysler, current Gurwin Board member. Violet and Gerald will long be remembered for their commitment to those we serve. We extend sincere condolences to the entire family. Bert Brodsky, Chairman; Stuart B. Almer, Pres. & CEO





