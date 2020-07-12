1/
1925 - 2020
POLLACK--Violet nee Neuman died peacefully at her home in Great Neck, NY surrounded by loving family on July 10th. Born to Eli and Anna Neuman in the Bronx on October 27th, 1925, Violet was the beloved wife of 52 years to the late Alexander and devoted sister to the late Julia Goldfarb and Vera Tetenbaum. She is survived by her children Nancy Cohen (Bob), Michael (Barbara) and Anne. She was an adored grandmother to Leslie (Josh), Eric (LIsa), Lucy (Richard) and Ava. Her four great-grandchildren Nico, Ben, Sam and Emma were her pride and joy. After raising her children, she returned to a successful career which culminated in her role as Executive Director of the Senior Center at Helen Keller Services for the Blind. Violet retired at the ripe old age of 87. Her positive attitude and willingness to try anything was an inspiration to all that knew her. To know her was to love her. She will be deeply missed, always loved and remembered.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
