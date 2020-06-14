VIRGIL JACKSON

JACKSON--Virgil B. Dies at age 66. The board of trustees, president, staff, and the entire Carnegie Corporation of New York community extend their condolences to the family of Virgil B. Jackson, beloved husband of the Corporation's chief investment officer, Kim Lew, who joined the foundation's investment team in 2007. Jackson died on June 8 in Hackensack, New Jersey, at age 66 following a brief battle with cancer. Jackson was a New York native. After a career in telecommunications, he devoted himself to his family and his favorite pursuits. A sportsman and fitness enthusiast, he was a lifelong tennis player, skier, and cyclist. Jackson also appreciated jazz music, entertaining, laughter, and adventurous travels with his family (camera always at hand). In addition to his wife, Jackson is survived by his four children: Nigel, Marissa, Kalli, and Kaamila; and his grandchildren: Kamau, Zaire, Breeze, Folasade, Niambi, and Zhuri. He is also survived by his mother, Beulah, and his five sisters: Patricia, Valerie, Sheryl, Carla, and Lynette, as well as two stepchildren, Lori and Michael, and a host of nieces, nephews, and step- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Virgil Sr. The family is planning a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make a donation in his name to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Vartan Gregorian, President, Carnegie Corporation of New York





