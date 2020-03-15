Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA BARRETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARRETT--Virginia. Darling! Virginia Barrett's autobiography, had she written it, may have begun with her as a girl, twirling through the hallways of the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the New York Public Library on roller skates on Saturday mornings. Daughter of Irene and John Collins, an editor The Analyst, a financial news supplement to The New York Times, Virginia came of age as one of three young Glamour Girl sisters from the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the 1940s. After attending St. Patrick's Cathedral School for her early education, the erstwhile Rockette and fashion model found her true calling in the visual arts, studying Fine Arts at Hunter and Columbia. She would go on to become a fine art gallerist and interior designer, early trailblazer of female entrepreneurship, and advocate for the American Artist, opening more than ten satellites of The Virginia Barrett Gallery throughout the Northeast over the course of five decades. But Virginia's first love was always family. In 1948, she married Robert Barrett, a decorated young Air Force lieutenant from Greenwich Village. As an alluring young mother to two raucous boys, Glenn and James, Virginia conjured the madcap film character Auntie Mame. Her signature look included oversize sunglasses, a blond bouffant and red lips. Always. She opened the first The Virginia Barrett Gallery in 1964 in Bedford Hills, NY at a time when there was no serious fine art gallery in Westchester specializing in American Art. Her rule for every gallery was the same, "I have only originals," she said. "I do not have reproductions. I don't like them. I only have American art - no European art. My artists all have the tools of their trade and the ability to create an emotional connection with their viewer. Most of my artists are in Who's Who in America, some hang in the Met." She went on to open a series of galleries, the locations of which were chosen only because of their proximity to her loved ones; from Chappaqua, NY to Woodstock, VT, Kennebunkport, ME to her most recent location, in Greenwich, CT, which closed its doors in 2017. Her scrapbook is bursting with newspaper clippings about her art shows and benefits, lifting people's spirits, elevating her patrons' every day, with art. There are notes from grateful local organizations who benefitted from her charismatic undertaking of their causes, or engaging lectures on How Not To Be Taken in the Arts. One, from musician and television personality Fred Waring following an art show that he attended noted that, "the paintings are most beautiful, but fail to match the charm of their impresario." She crossed paths with Dali and Warhol, but her greatest joy was in discovering new artists, championing them, helping them find their artistic voice. There was a tribe of them who became part of the extended family that she created. Although she represented the visual arts, she had a wonderful way with words and espoused her own patented philosophy - a magical brew of Uptown 1940s Manhattan, anecdotes from years spent talking in her gallery with artists of every political stripe and background, Catholic creed, a sprinkle of proudly inherited New England roots which would emerge in the odd pronunciation - over hours of conversation in her salon-like art gallery setting. She showed kindness to everyone, and paid attention to them, identifying what was special about every individual. Virginia, beloved family matriarch, "Nana" to the next generations, leaves behind sons James and Glenn - who both carried on the family tradition of entrepreneurship - five grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. She was thought to have been 97, although she had been reinventing her age for so long that the specifics were inconsequential. There is an extra sparkle in the cosmos somewhere with Virginia in the Great Beyond, as she always called it. Her favorite philosopher William James said, "Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does." And it did. Virginia leaves a dazzling legacy of art, laughter and love. Memorial Service to be held at St. Pauls Church in Greenwich, CT on March 21 at 10am. BARRETT--Virginia. Darling! Virginia Barrett's autobiography, had she written it, may have begun with her as a girl, twirling through the hallways of the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the New York Public Library on roller skates on Saturday mornings. Daughter of Irene and John Collins, an editor The Analyst, a financial news supplement to The New York Times, Virginia came of age as one of three young Glamour Girl sisters from the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the 1940s. After attending St. Patrick's Cathedral School for her early education, the erstwhile Rockette and fashion model found her true calling in the visual arts, studying Fine Arts at Hunter and Columbia. She would go on to become a fine art gallerist and interior designer, early trailblazer of female entrepreneurship, and advocate for the American Artist, opening more than ten satellites of The Virginia Barrett Gallery throughout the Northeast over the course of five decades. But Virginia's first love was always family. In 1948, she married Robert Barrett, a decorated young Air Force lieutenant from Greenwich Village. As an alluring young mother to two raucous boys, Glenn and James, Virginia conjured the madcap film character Auntie Mame. Her signature look included oversize sunglasses, a blond bouffant and red lips. Always. She opened the first The Virginia Barrett Gallery in 1964 in Bedford Hills, NY at a time when there was no serious fine art gallery in Westchester specializing in American Art. Her rule for every gallery was the same, "I have only originals," she said. "I do not have reproductions. I don't like them. I only have American art - no European art. My artists all have the tools of their trade and the ability to create an emotional connection with their viewer. Most of my artists are in Who's Who in America, some hang in the Met." She went on to open a series of galleries, the locations of which were chosen only because of their proximity to her loved ones; from Chappaqua, NY to Woodstock, VT, Kennebunkport, ME to her most recent location, in Greenwich, CT, which closed its doors in 2017. Her scrapbook is bursting with newspaper clippings about her art shows and benefits, lifting people's spirits, elevating her patrons' every day, with art. There are notes from grateful local organizations who benefitted from her charismatic undertaking of their causes, or engaging lectures on How Not To Be Taken in the Arts. One, from musician and television personality Fred Waring following an art show that he attended noted that, "the paintings are most beautiful, but fail to match the charm of their impresario." She crossed paths with Dali and Warhol, but her greatest joy was in discovering new artists, championing them, helping them find their artistic voice. There was a tribe of them who became part of the extended family that she created. Although she represented the visual arts, she had a wonderful way with words and espoused her own patented philosophy - a magical brew of Uptown 1940s Manhattan, anecdotes from years spent talking in her gallery with artists of every political stripe and background, Catholic creed, a sprinkle of proudly inherited New England roots which would emerge in the odd pronunciation - over hours of conversation in her salon-like art gallery setting. She showed kindness to everyone, and paid attention to them, identifying what was special about every individual. Virginia, beloved family matriarch, "Nana" to the next generations, leaves behind sons James and Glenn - who both carried on the family tradition of entrepreneurship - five grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. She was thought to have been 97, although she had been reinventing her age for so long that the specifics were inconsequential. There is an extra sparkle in the cosmos somewhere with Virginia in the Great Beyond, as she always called it. Her favorite philosopher William James said, "Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does." And it did. Virginia leaves a dazzling legacy of art, laughter and love. Memorial Service to be held at St. Pauls Church in Greenwich, CT on March 21 at 10am. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close