BOOROM--Virginia. Virginia (Ginny) Fiske Boorom of Lake Oswego, Oregon passed away October 24 after a brief battle with coronavirus. She was born April 30, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois to Eunice Van Dyne Fiske and Kenneth Morton Fiske. Ginny graduated from Northwestern University in 1950. While living in Hastings-on-Hudson, she was a founder and president of the Hudson River Theta Club and the Kappa Alpha Theta's State Chairman and Alumnae Rushing Chairman for Westchester County and an officer of the Hastings Republican Club. She moved to Riverside, CT in 1964 and was a reporter for eight years for The Village Gazette, the Greenwich weekly newspaper. She was a member and Vice President of the Riverside Association Board of Governors 1977-1981, a member of the Greenwich Point Committee 1982-1991, and co-authored the Greenwich Point Master Plan. She was predeceased by her son John, her husband of 58 years, ABC Executive Warren Boorom, and brother Kenneth Fiske. Surviving her are her son Kenneth, daughter-in-law Tessa Hanover, grandchildren Austin and Natasha, nieces Jennifer Fiske, Diana Wilson, and Nancy Readel and cousin Nancy Fleming. Memorial donations may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council.





