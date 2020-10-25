1/
VIRGINIA BUCKLEY
BUCKLEY--Virginia L., age 91, died peacefully at her home in Leonia, NJ on October 21, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1929 in New York City, the daughter of Professor Alfred Iacuzzi and Josephine Manetti Iacuzzi. Virginia is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, David; her devoted children Laura and Brian (Wei); three grandchildren and her loving sister Eleanor Natili-Branca. Virginia graduated from Wellesley College and received an M.A. from Columbia University before embarking on a long, successful career in publishing.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
