CLARKSON--Virginia Clark, Ginny, beloved by her family, died peacefully at home in New York City after an extended illness, and a fine long life. She will be remembered for her vibrance, intellectual curiosity, beauty, and appreciation of poetry, music, and the natural world. She had a quick humor, and an unusually full engagement with her family and friends. Born January 24, 1926, Ginny attended The Brearley School in Manhattan. She went on to Smith College where she met and married Bayard Delafield Clarkson (Barney) while he was attending Yale. Together they had four children, Virginia Dickinson Clarkson, Lindsay Livingston Clarkson, Bayard Delafield Clarkson, Jr. and Amy Schuyler Clarkson. Ginny later completed her BA and MA in English and taught for several years at C. W. Post College near their home in Locust Valley, New York. She was a lifelong writer herself, and published four books of poetry and one children's book: Edges (1986), Without Rhyme, Without Reason (1989), Nevertheless (1992), Furthermore (2000) and The Alphabet of Civility (1993). The poems were modest, witty and explored her diverse interests: gardens, relationships, travel and geology. Ginny was devoted to Barney, and shared his interest in sailing, canoeing, bird-watching, and Clarkson College, now, Clarkson University. Ginny was active in many facets of the university and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in 1989. Over the years as a couple they shared many lifelong friends, always lively, whether it be tennis or sailing on the lake, or extensive travels throughout the world. A family summer home on Lake Sunapee was beloved by Ginny, and provided a gathering place for her four children, their spouses: Mark Ryan, W. John Kress, Susan Austrian and Philip Laird; their growing families, and their wet and wagging dogs. The extended family who will miss "Kiku" include: Laetia Hawksby, Lester Hawksby and their children: Helena, Katherine and Charles; Whitney Kress, Joseph Medioli and their son Wyatt; Schuyler Laird, Alex Laird, and their daughters: Eleanor and Margaret; Elena Laird; Matthew Clarkson; and Emily Freeman and Walker Freeman. "Earth's the right place for love: I don't know where it is likely to go better." (Robert Frost). Despite the infirmities of her last few years, Ginny made the most of her time here, now. Services will be held at St. John's of Lattingtown in Locust Valley on January 4 at 11am. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

