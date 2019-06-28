Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA GOMPRECHT. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 4:00 PM Temple Emanu-El New York City , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





GOMPRECHT--Virginia. Harteveldt (Ginger), Age 84, of Jupiter, Florida and New York, New York passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Ginger was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, dedicated friend, and so much more. Ginger was a dynamic, independent, vibrant, elegant, thoughtful, loyal, and generous lady who fully engaged with life, fearlessly meeting its challenges and forthrightly embracing its many joys. Originally from Texas, Ginger graduated from Dallas' Hockaday School and Smith College in Northampton, MA. In 1957 she wed Henry H. Harteveldt, Jr. of New York City, where the couple raised their two sons, Henry III and Robert. Eager to make her mark in the business world, in the 1970s, Ginger became a registered stockbroker at Scheinman, Hockstin & Trotta, one of few women in the role at that time. Ginger subsequently worked at her husband's firm, Henry H. Harteveldt Company, a business she led after her husband's death in 1980, before successfully selling it. Ginger happily found love a second time, marrying Irvin Gomprecht, of Baltimore, Maryland, in 1986. She and Irv shared 25 wonderful years with family and friends in Manhattan, Baltimore and Jupiter, Florida prior to his death in 2011. Ginger was devoted and committed to her friends, whose relationships she dearly cherished. She regularly spent time with them playing golf, bridge, and canasta. Always active in philanthropy, in 1991, Ginger co-chaired Carnegie Hall's 100th anniversary gala, where she got to meet her favorite singer, Frank Sinatra. Of all the roles she held, nothing mattered more to Ginger than being a mother and grandmother. Ginger was devoted to her family, especially to her two sons, to whom she served as a lifelong role model. Ginger taught her children the importance of love, family, and friendship. Ginger will be deeply missed by her friends and family but will remain in their hearts and memories forever. Ginger is survived by her son Henry H. Harteveldt III and his partner, Daniel Bonett, her son Robert L. Harteveldt and wife Kristy and their children Michael, Ryan, and Lauren, stepchildren Ellen Gomprecht Oppenheim and husband William, Thomas Gomprecht and wife Kate, and her sister Louise Eiseman. A Memorial Service will be held at 4pm on Wednesday, July 17 at Temple Emanu-El in New York City. In lieu of flowers, Ginger's family requests that donations be made to either the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital, 600 N. Wolfe St., Wilmer 112, Baltimore, MD 21287 in support of Dr. John Gottsch's Research Fund, or to Jupiter Medical Center Foundation, 1210 Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter, FL 33458, in support of JMC's Oncology Program. Published in The New York Times on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

