VIRGINIA MAYNARD

MAYNARD--Virginia M., passed away peacefully on October 6th at the age of 96. Starting as a secretary, she moved up to become one of the first women Vice Presidents of Citibank. She ended her career as VP of The First Women's Bank. Virginia was President of VGIF 1987-1993 (an NGO funding projects for women and girls in developing countries) and also served as its representative to the United Nations. She was an astute bridge player and a crossword puzzle enthusiast up to the time of her death, typically tackling the Sunday puzzle in ink.





