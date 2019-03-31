VIRGINIA RITTMASTER

RITTMASTER--Virginia Woods, died peacefully on March 18th following a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Robert Rittmaster and mother of Laura Gabbay. Loving and cherished grandmother of Gabrielle and Daniel Gabbay. She is also survived by her step-daughters, Nan (Mark) Lvoff, Lynn (Harry) Omealia, Jill (Jordan) Saper and step-grandchildren, Alexander, Lindsay, Christopher, Megan, Emory, Harry, Sophie, Jennifer, Robert and Douglas and and step-great-granchildren, Isabelle and Elsie. Virginia is survived by her sisters, Gloria DiMantovia, Patrica Woods and Victoria Magnotta. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Virginia will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019
