ROTH--Virginia (nee Vonderlinden). Died in Boynton Beach, Florida on June 1 at age 90. Mrs. Roth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Fred Roth. She is survived by her devoted sons and daughters-in-law, David and Karen, Richard and Andrea, Jeffrey and Debbie, stepson and daughter-in-law, Steven and Daryl, adoring grandchildren, Amanda, Jordan, Benjamin, Brennan, Brielle, Chelsea and Jamon, and loving great- grandchildren Rebecca, Abigail, Emily, Jackson and Levi. Beloved friend and mother figure to caretaker of 47 years, Delfina Faria Da Silva. The only daughter of Olga Rexford and Julius Vonderlinden of Clifton, New Jersey, Mrs. Roth was a former fashion model, golfer and sculptor in her earlier years. Mrs. Roth met her husband when they were both students at Arthur Murray's dance studio in New York City and they married in 1954. She was a past President of "Seed," a fund raising organization for Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey, and a member of the Green Mountain Hiking Club. Mrs. Roth studied extensively in metaphysical healing and was an exceptional cook who studied with renowned chefs in Italy and Paris. She was a wonderful hostess of great parties for family and friends. She will be sorely missed.



