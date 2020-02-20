WRIGHT--Virginia. It is with great sadness that The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art has learned of the passing of Virginia Wright of Seattle, Washington, a member of the Council since 1963. Jinny, along with her husband the late Bagley Wright, made an everlasting contribution to the cultural life of Seattle and beyond. She served as a vice president of the Council and chair of its Membership Committee for many years, and was a beloved, generous, and dedicated participant in its activities. Jinny was a prominent collector of modern and contemporary art and was a dear friend to artists. Our deepest sympathies are expressed to her children Merrill Blair Wright (Seattle), Charles Bagley Wright III (Seattle), Robin McKenzie Wright (San Francisco), and Prentice Bloedel Wright (Lew Beach, New York), her 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Agnes Gund, Chair Sharon Percy Rockefeller, President Jo Carole Lauder, President Emerita Jeanne C. Thayer, President Emerita Beatrix Medinger, Vice Chair William L. Bernhard, Secretary The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art



