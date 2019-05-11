ZABRISKIE--Virginia, died in her Manhattan home aged ninety-one on May 7, after a long illness. Her loss is deeply felt by her nieces and nephews, Patricia, Jeannie, Arthur Jr. Jimmy, Laura, Stacy, and Michael, by Peter Maechting, and her friends and caregivers. Born in New York City, she graduated from the High School of Music and Art, and N.Y.U. Through her galleries in New York and Paris, she contributed substantially to the knowledge and appreciation of American art, including photography. She received awards from the Art Dealers Association of America and the Medaille d'Honeur de la Ville de Paris.
Published in The New York Times on May 11, 2019