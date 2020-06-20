Vitalis Onyema

1953 - 2020

Vitalis Ifeanyi Onyema was born in eastern Nigeria on September 15, 1953. He was the seventh child of Boniface and Christiana Onyema Izunwa.



In December 1965, at the age of 12, Vitalis was welcomed into the care of his eldest brother, Clement, in Cameroon. Here, he completed his secondary school education. While he was away advancing his education, a Civil War erupted in Nigeria. Sadly, Vitalis' family wasn't spared as this war claimed the lives of his half-sister and her husband.



Yet, notwithstanding this national and personal tragedy, Vitalis rededicated himself to his education. In 1970 he gained admission to a Catholic Teacher Training College in Cameroon. By this time, Vitalis was residing alone as his eldest brother Clement had since departed for the United States to deepen his own education.



After teaching for a few years in Cameroon, he returned to Nigeria and continued teaching. During this time, he continued to communicate with his brother in the United States. It was becoming apparent to him that the United States afforded a much greater opportunity to advance his education, which would enable him to make more significant contributions to his homeland. His determination shined forth as he gained admission to the New Jersey Institute of Technology.



In 1978 Vitalis travelled to the United States and reunited with his brother. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and later pursued his Master's Degree in Applied Mathematics at Seton Hall University. He explored many professional roles during his lifetime in the United States. His last employment was with the New Jersey Superior Court as an investigator.



Shortly after completing his bachelor's degree, Vitalis was ready to start a family of his own. His wildest dreams were surpassed when he encountered Caroline Egeolu. With the blessings of her family, as well as his, he married Caroline on August 28, 1983. Together, God blessed them with one girl and four boys. The names of their children in their birth order are: Ikechukwu Onyema, Obioma Onyema, Chigozie Onyema, Nnenna Onyema, and Chinedu Onyema. He also has a daughter from a previous marriage named Vanessa Onyema. All of his children have a college education and are excelling in their various careers.



Vitalis also managed several entrepreneurial and community service accomplishments. His deep concern for his homeland resulted in his election as president of the Umuaka Development Union (UDU) from 1999-2001. During his tenure Umuaka experienced many infrastructural improvements, the most prominent of which was enhancing the electricity network in Umuaka to its full functional capacity.







Vitalis was regarded by his close relatives and friends as an honest, compassionate and hard-working man. He strived for fairness at all times and always spoke his truth, regardless of the audience. He often characterized himself as "one of the luckiest men on earth," and confidently proclaimed that "Life is Good."



Although his physical life on this planet ended on May 4, 2020, he will be ever present with us. Rest well our good man. We love you.

