VIVIAN BERNSTEIN
BERNSTEIN--Vivian, passed away on 5th November 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Michelle and Peter (Jen). Devoted abuela of Benjamin and Eli and sister of Tomas (Sandra). Vivian was born in Caracas, Venezuela, a daughter of two Holocaust Survivors, Eva and Herbert Glaser, from Prague, Czechoslovakia. She exemplified and embodied every day of her life the theory of living life to the fullest. A retiree from the United Nations after 33 and a half years, a devout tennis player and fan, a lover of all activities with family, Vivian had the unique ability of creating special connections with everyone she came in contact with and will be missed by all those she touched. Donations in her memory may be made to Dr. Eileen O'Reilly Research Fund at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Funeral will be held 8th November 2020, 9:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow 11am at Mount Zion Cemetery, Maspeth, Queens.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral
09:30 AM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
NOV
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
2123626600
November 5, 2020
Daniel, Michelle and Peter, my deepest sympathy. So very sorry for your loss. She was a lovely lady. She will be missed. Baruj Dayan Haemet.
Sonia and Robert Rosenberg
Friend
