BERNSTEIN--Vivian, passed away on 5th November 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Daniel. Loving mother of Michelle and Peter (Jen). Devoted abuela of Benjamin and Eli and sister of Tomas (Sandra). Vivian was born in Caracas, Venezuela, a daughter of two Holocaust Survivors, Eva and Herbert Glaser, from Prague, Czechoslovakia. She exemplified and embodied every day of her life the theory of living life to the fullest. A retiree from the United Nations after 33 and a half years, a devout tennis player and fan, a lover of all activities with family, Vivian had the unique ability of creating special connections with everyone she came in contact with and will be missed by all those she touched. Donations in her memory may be made to Dr. Eileen O'Reilly Research Fund at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Funeral will be held 8th November 2020, 9:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow 11am at Mount Zion Cemetery, Maspeth, Queens.





