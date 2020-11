Or Copy this URL to Share

Share VIVIAN's life story with friends and family

Share VIVIAN's life story with friends and family

BERNSTEIN--Vivian. Congregation Or Zarua mourns the death of our member, Vivian Bernstein. May the One who consoles the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem bring comfort to her family. Scott N. Bolton, Rabbi; Diane Okrent, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store