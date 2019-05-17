DIAMOND--Vivian, on May 15, 2019. Co-owner and creative director of The Dessy Group. Beloved wife of Paul Diamond, devoted mother of Andrew Dessy and Charlotte Dessy-Shron (Nathan Shron), stepmother of Randi Diamond Marino and Meredith Diamond. Adored daughter of Ronnie and the late Andrew Dessy, cherished sister of Alan (Cindy) Dessy. A constant source of support, unconditional love, and sage wisdom, Vivian was the true embodiment of what it means to be a mother, wife, daughter and friend. Vivian's vibrant personality could light up a room, and her calming presence and demeanor could always be relied upon by friends and loved ones in need of help. She will forever be missed by her friends and family, but she will leave behind a long- lasting legacy of dependability, altruism, sincerity and so much more. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, www.Stjude.org
Published in The New York Times on May 17, 2019