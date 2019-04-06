GLUCK--Vivian (Friedenberg), wife of the late Henry Gluck for over sixty years. Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Hunter College. Beloved family: daughter Barbara and son-in-law Ted Cross; daughter Isabeth (Beth); son Dr. Ian and daughter-in-law Lauren; grandchildren Phillip and Danielle Gluck; brothers and sisters-in-law Dr. Bert (deceased) and Kathy; Stanley (deceased) and Marilyn (deceased); Dr. Richard (deceased) and Gloria. The focus of her life was her family whose abundant love and devotion enriched and strengthened her. She was also deeply committed to her thirty-year carrer at Stuyvesant High School as Teacher and Assistant Principal, Supervision of Social Studies. She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Service will be Sunday, April 7th at 11am at Knollwood Park Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2019