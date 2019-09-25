KOKOL--Vivian, passed away, peacefully, on September 24, 2019, at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Harold, adored mother of Martin, Carolyn, and Robert, devoted grandmother of Ari, Natalie, Katie, Max, Sophia, Emily and Emerson. Cherished mother-in-law of Jeroen and Beth. She leaves behind her dearest sister-in-law, Marsha Sinofsky. She adored and was utterly devoted to her family and was a wonderful friend to all who knew her. She will be remembered most for her enormous heart and her caring spirit. She was passionate about music, art and theater. Family will be gathering for a private interment. A memorial celebrating Vivian's life will be announced shortly.



