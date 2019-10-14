MERRIN--Vivian. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Vivian Merrin. Born Vivian Selma Bienenfeld, Vivian grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, graduating from NYU. Loving daughter of Morris and Rose Bienenfeld, sister of Jerry, Melvin and Harriet Bienenfeld, beloved wife of Edward Merrin, mother of Jeremy and Linda, Seth and Anne, Esther and Moshe and Sam and Holly. Grandmother to Maya and Amos, Jason and Rachel, Ariel and Noam, Rellian, Isabel, Jacob, Jonathan, Ben, Charlotte, Noah and Nathan. Loving great-grandmother to baby Adam. Vivian was a warm, strong and wise woman. She raised four children, teaching them her values of family, education, charity, compassion and Judaism. Vivian taught remedial reading as a volunteer at PS 166 for more than 30 years. She was a patron of the arts, supported many charities and institutions, was jogging around Central Park when the only joggers were boxers from the local gyms, and was eating healthy before anyone knew what an artichoke or kiwi looked like. Vivian listened without judgment. She gave without expectation. She helped out because it was the right thing to do. She was honest because there was no other way to be. We will miss her constant strength and love and the bonds she created and nurtured for our entire family. Funeral will be held at The Society for the Advancement of Judaism (SAJ), 15 West 86th Street, at 11am on Tuesday, October 15th.



