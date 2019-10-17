MERRIN--Vivian. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Vivian Merrin, beloved wife of Edward. Vivian's commitment to social and humanitarian causes impacted millions of lives in New York, Israel, and around the world. Vivian leaves behind a loving family that is continuing a tradition of Jewish philanthropy and leadership. We extend our deepest condolences to Ed and to the entire Merrin family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 17, 2019