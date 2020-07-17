1/1
W. Gregory Dillon
1952 - 2020
William Gregory Dillon passed away in the early morning hours of July 13, 2020. He leaves a legacy of kindness, selflessness, generosity and caring for his loved ones to cherish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:15 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 50 Short Hills Avenue, Short Hills, New Jersey 07078. An interment will follow at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Summit, NJ. In lieu of flowers please send donations in W. Gregory Dillon's memory to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Checks, made payable to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center should be mailed to: Attn: Rachel Flannery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087.

Published in New York Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
