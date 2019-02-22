WHARTON--W. Paul, died after long illness in Salt Lake City, UT on February 14, 2019. Born June 9, 1936, Brookline, MA, son of Deeda Levine and Nathaniel Philip Wharton. Beloved and admired brother of Sheila Wasserman (deceased), Ralph, Lennard, and Elsa Freedman. He is also survived by stepson Steve Bogden, grandchildren Robert and Heather, four great-grandchildren and a loving extended family. He was predeceased by his wife, Ethel C. Hale. He attended Harvard for two years before enlisting in the United States Army. Broadcasting at Harvard radio WHRB led to hosting classical music programming on American Forces Network Europe. He and Ethel as lay persons challenged renewing the broadcast license of Mormon Church-owned KSL, establishing this right for ordinary citizens. They drafted the license for community radio KRCL. He later graduated from University of Utah Law School, where he was editor of Journal of Contemporary Law. He became a staff attorney for Utah Legal Services. Ethel was the light of his life. For 50 years, they were community activists and advocates for peace and equality under the law. He was a gifted speaker. He was instrumental in creating and maintaining Utah's only free legal services for senior citizens for whom the legal system was needed but otherwise unavailable. He was legal counsel for Utahns Against Hunger, legal panel of the ACLU, and board president of KRCL. He received Utah ACLU's Duncan Award 1971.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 22, 2019