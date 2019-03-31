Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Pendleton TUDOR. View Sign

TUDOR--W. Pendleton. Pen Tudor passed away on March 12th at the age of 89 in Montecito, CA. He was a loving family man, a dear friend to many, a great communicator, the consummate gentleman and a kind spirit. Willard Pendleton Tudor was born March 5th, 1930 in Oakland, CA, the son of Elizabeth Indig Tudor and Jasper Dwight Tudor, Sr. He was predeceased by an elder brother, Jasper Dwight Tudor, Jr., whom he adored and respected. In 1961, Pen married the love of his life, Mary Alice Ghormley Tudor (1937 - 2018). They lived an adventurous life, residing in Los Angeles, Greenwich, CT, and Manhattan, NY. Pen's children - Mary Elizabeth Tudor, Bradford Pendleton Tudor (1965 - 1985) and Douglas MacLean Tudor, were his pride and joy. He also loved his grandchildren, Emory Tudor and Bradford Tudor. He warmly welcomed his daughter-in-law Christina Tudor and son-in-law Peter Richardson into the family. Pen was educated at Glendale High School, Loyola University and the University of Southern California, where he was a proud Beta Theta Pi. He graduated and received his MBA from USC. He led an uncompromising and spirited life and was passionate about his family, friends, business, community and church. Pen had a distinguished 42-year career as an executive and entrepreneur in the media industry. Following a successful career as a magazine publishing executive with Time-Life Inc., Pen partnered with the late Jack Thomas and Ken Fadner in 1978 to acquire A/S/M Communications, an advertising industry trade publisher. The trio redesigned and transformed A/S/M into Adweek and built a thriving media company. He served on corporate boards and was a trusted and talented mentor and adviser. Throughout his entire life, he was committed to service. He was active on many non-profit boards, including Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Westmont College, Independent Colleges of Southern California, and the Arthritis Foundation, among others. Pen was a respected and beloved member of many social clubs and had a special place in his heart for his friends from the Valley Club, Bohemian Club, Los Angeles Country Club, and California Club. He and Mary Alice happily retired to Montecito, CA in 1989. There was nothing he loved more than golf and lunch at the Valley Club, where he knew and greeted everyone by name. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions be made to the Bradford P. Tudor Memorial Scholarship at Loyola High School, 1901 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90006. A memorial service will be held at El Montecito Presbyterian Church at 11am on Tuesday, April 23rd at 1455 East Valley Road, Montecito, CA.



