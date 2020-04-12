JANTA-POLCZYNSKA-- Walentyna nee Stocker, born 1 February 1913 to Polish parents in Lemberg (then Austria-Hungary; currently Lviv, Ukraine), died 2 April 2020 in NYC. In London during World War Two, personal secretary and interpreter for General Wladyslaw Sikorski, prime minister of the Polish government in exile and commander-in-chief of the Polish Armed Forces, until his assassination in 1943. Organizer and announcer for radio broadcasts supporting the resistance in Nazi-occupied Poland. After the war, assigned as second lieutenant in the Polish Army as interpreter for the United States Army in Germany. Instrumental in helping survivors of Nazi concentration camps who had been subjected to medical experiments. Came to U.S. in 1947 and married noted Polish journalist and poet Aleksander Janta-Polczynski in 1949. Settling in Elmhurst, Queens, they collected and purveyed books and other antiquities. They supported Polish artists and writers exiled from Soviet-occupied Poland as well as Polish institutions. Jan Kott, Zbigniew Herbert, Jerzy Kosinski, Czeslaw Milosz and others were their frequent guests. Aleksander died in 1974. Walentyna has received several honors from the newly sovereign Republic of Poland.



