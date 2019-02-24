BERGER--Wallace Burton, 1925-2019, of New York City. Wally Berger, age 93, died peacefully on February 17, 2019 with his family by his bedside. Adored husband of Merle Bogin Berger, father of Andrea (Adam) and Adam (Katharine), brother of Joan Berger Moss, grandfather of Elizabeth, Louisa and Clara, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by Ruth, his beloved wife of 52 years. Born in the Bronx, saw action in WWII in the Ardennes Counteroffensive with the 101st Infantry, 26th Division, where he was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. A graduate of the Illinois Institute of Design and the Harvard Graduate School of Design, he practiced architecture almost until his death. Wally was tall, dashing, charming and a marvelous raconteur, an accomplished water colorist, sketcher, tennis player, woodworker and furniture builder. He was supportive, engaged, principled and loved by his family. Donations in his memory may be made to Scholarship Plus, https://www.scholarshipplus org/splus/donate.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 24, 2019