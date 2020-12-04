1/
WALLACE DAVIDSON
{ "" }
DAVIDSON--Wallace Roy. Wally, 97, died on December 2, 2020 at home in Scottsdale, AZ. A decorated WWII veteran, he served as a medic with the 95th Infantry Division. Wally was a lover of life and Native American art, an avid tennis player, world traveler and devoted friend to many. A longtime resident of Deal, NJ, Wally and his wife Connie, who predeceased him in 2005, moved to Scottsdale in 2004. Forever defying his age, Wally enjoyed the good life and delighted cruising in his Porsche, top down, with Betty, his companion. He is survived by his children, Doug (Sandy), Jane and Stacy, his grandchildren Matt (Madhuri) and Julia (Jared), great-grandchildren Ethan, Cora, Nathan and Gavin and his brother Lester, as well as nieces, nephews and a cousin. Donations can be made to the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.


Published in New York Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
