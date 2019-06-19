FORBES--Wallace F., of Briarcliff Manor, NY, born May 16, 1928 in New York, last surviving son of Bertie Charles "B.C." Forbes, founder of Forbes Magazine, died on June 14, 2019. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Business School, Mr. Forbes held positions at Forbes, Standard Research Consultants and Benchmark Valuation Consultants before returning to Forbes in 1996 until what he called "early retirement" in 2016, at age 88. Mr. Forbes was always proud of his Scottish roots and prone to joking to family and friends that his renowned thriftiness came naturally, given his heritage. Despite smoking since entering the Navy as a Seabee age 21, he remained in excellent physical condition and was still driving himself to the gym daily and playing golf, weather permitting, until a few weeks before his passing. A devoted father and grandfather, Wally was beloved by all who had the good fortune to know him. He is survived by three children, son Alden and daughter-in-law Cindy, daughter Alexandra, and son Bruce, his partner of 36 years and husband since 2016, Thomas G. Lemens, four grandchildren, and former wife Betty Alden Forbes. For more details, please visit: LifeAndTimesOfWally.com
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019