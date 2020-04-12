SIFE--Dr. Wallace, 88, died on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, N.Y. A popular author and founder/CEO of The Association for Pet Loss Bereavement (APLB), he was a leading authority helping more than 52,000 people worldwide overcome the loss of beloved pets. A Korean War Veteran, he was a lover of poetry and a dedicated animal lover. He wrote the acclaimed book, "The Loss of a Pet," in print since 1993. His degrees include a BA and MA from Brooklyn College. His loving family survives him, including a sister, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews and a great-grandniece. To continue his legacy, donations to APLB.org. are welcome.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020