My deepest sympathy to the family of Wallace Timmeny Jr. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
TIMMENY--Wallace (Wally) Leo, Jr., age 82, of Annandale, Virginia, peacefully passed away on 23 June 2020 at home with his family. Wally was born on 24 October 1937 to Wallace Leo Timmeny Sr. and Marian Elizabeth Hughes Timmeny in Tarrytown, New York. After graduating from North Tarrytown High School, he attended Fairfield University and then went on to study law at New York University. Wally worked as an attorney for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the law firm McGuire, Woods, Battle & Boothe prior to retiring from Dechert LLP. In addition, Wally served on the board of Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, now known as Arlington Asset Investment Corporation. In 1967, he married Catherine (Kay) Lovelee Tripp, going on to have two children, John (Jack) Hughes Timmeny and Matthew Wallace Timmeny, both of Annandale, VA. After retiring in 2007, Wally and Kay spent their time split between Annandale, VA and Naples, Florida playing golf and fishing. Wally was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kay, his son Jack and his wife Shannon, his other son Matthew, and his brothers Tom, Billy and Frank, along with their families. A funeral mass will be held for Wally on 30 June 2020 at 11am at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Annandale, VA. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.