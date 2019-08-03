BARNARD--Walter. Friends, family and colleagues of Walter Barnard mourn his passing on July 25, six days shy of his 89th birthday. A sharecropper's son, he was a man of culture, a creature of humble piety and soaring spirit; a story teller, a wit, a librarian and a man of wisdom. As bibliographer of the general libraries of Columbia University for 35 years, the book stacks of Butler Library are his memorial. He was a perceptive source of observations of the life and times of rural North Carolina, of New York in the 1960's and of a library world that is now only a genteel memory. We are all richer for having known him.



