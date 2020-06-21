WALTER BINGHAM

BINGHAM, Jr.--Walter A. Walter Adams Bingham, Jr., 89, known to all as Bing, died on May 13 in Duxbury, MA of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He was born on August 27, 1930 in Orange, NJ. My life really began when I walked in the door of Sports Illustrated in 1955, he said. Starting at the clip desk he became a writer and editor at S.I. until 1988 and freelanced for the magazine until 2000. In 2002, he became a sports columnist for The Cape Cod Times. His last column ran in April. He leaves his wife Betty (Bredin), his sister Frances Kerr and his children Eric and his wife Catherine and their children Caroline and Connor, daughter Liza Bingham and daughter Amy Bingham Kang, her husband Ishak and their sons D.J. and Zander. A memorial service will be held in Truro, MA when it is safe to gather. Contributions in his honor may be sent to The Truro Conservation Trust, Box 327, No. Truro, MA 02652.





