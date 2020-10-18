1/1
WALTER BOSSERT
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOSSERT--Walter A., Jr. Walter A. Bossert Jr. was born in Manhattan on October 5, 1932. He joined the law firm of Gould & Wilkie, One Wall Street, New York, serving for 34 years, 19 as senior partner. During Bossert's tenure, he was general counsel to several well-known corporations including Associated Dry Goods and their principal division, Lord & Taylor, Tiffany & Co. and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Company. In 1980, Bossert, along with his partner Davison Grant and renowned lawyer, Telford Taylor, chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, successfully argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, case (447 U.S. 557) - Central Hudson Gas & Electric vs. Public Service Commission of the State of New York. This landmark case is still studied in law schools today in regard to First Amendment rights. Bossert was a graduate of Columbia College and the University of Virginia Law School and served in the Air Force from 1954-1957 where he was Lieutenant Commander and top secret security officer during the Korean War--most notably at Mt. Rushmore's Strategic Air Command Base during the Suez Canal Crisis of 1956. Walter Bossert is survived by his wife, Mariel, son William, and daughters, Ellen and Laura. Memorial wall at walter-albert-bossert.forever missed.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved