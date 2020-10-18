BOSSERT--Walter A., Jr. Walter A. Bossert Jr. was born in Manhattan on October 5, 1932. He joined the law firm of Gould & Wilkie, One Wall Street, New York, serving for 34 years, 19 as senior partner. During Bossert's tenure, he was general counsel to several well-known corporations including Associated Dry Goods and their principal division, Lord & Taylor, Tiffany & Co. and Central Hudson Gas & Electric Company. In 1980, Bossert, along with his partner Davison Grant and renowned lawyer, Telford Taylor, chief prosecutor of the Nuremberg Trials, successfully argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, case (447 U.S. 557) - Central Hudson Gas & Electric vs. Public Service Commission of the State of New York. This landmark case is still studied in law schools today in regard to First Amendment rights. Bossert was a graduate of Columbia College and the University of Virginia Law School and served in the Air Force from 1954-1957 where he was Lieutenant Commander and top secret security officer during the Korean War--most notably at Mt. Rushmore's Strategic Air Command Base during the Suez Canal Crisis of 1956. Walter Bossert is survived by his wife, Mariel, son William, and daughters, Ellen and Laura. Memorial wall at walter-albert-bossert.forever missed.com
