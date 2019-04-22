ELVERS--Walter Barton, 95, passed away peacefully last week. "Wally" lived just a block from his beloved Washington Square Park with his wife of over 57 years, "Bibi" (nee Lita Melba Abril-Lamarque), who survives him. A very independent thinker, he was methodical, analytical, detail-oriented, friendly and sociable. Rarely seen without a bolo tie and known for his sense of humor, he insisted that he wasn't "old," but "mature." "Fud" to daughters, Lauren Elvers Collins of Brooklyn, and Susan S. LeBlanc of Natick, MA, he was "GrandFud" to his four grandchildren. Closing a dental practice to join Bristol-Myers, he directed the clinical research for the development of Excedrin; and was Associate Medical Director. A recipient of New York City Mayor's Silver Apple Award in 2001 for volunteer service, Wally was proud of his 30-year "career" as a volunteer at the American Museum of Natural History. A fossil bivalve genus, Elversella, was named in his honor. Among many projects, he developed a new technique for preparing 110-million-year-old fish fossils. His extensive research on 1,500 specimens contributed greatly to the museum's Spectrum of Life Wall (aka "Wally's Wall" to family and friends). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Greenwich House Senior Center on the Square, 20 Washington Square North, New York, NY 10011; or American Museum of Natural History, 79th St. and Central Park West, New York, NY 10024. A memorial will be held shortly at the Senior Center on the Square.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019