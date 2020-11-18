MILLER--Walter C. Legendary live television director, Walter C. Miller passed away on November 13, 2020 at his home in Los Angeles, CA. His career began in January 1949 when he went to work at NBC as a projectionist and continued until age 83 when he directed the Grammy Awards for the last time. He was truly a broadcast pioneer who helped create the standards for live television. Along the way, he directed and produced the Country Music Awards for more than 30 years, the Tony Awards for nearly 20, the Grammy Awards for 30 years and PBS' The National Memorial Day Concert and A Capitol Fourth at the U.S. Capitol for over 30 years, as well as countless variety specials. Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra starred in specials he directed as well. Miller earned five Emmy Awards, three DGA Awards, a Peabody and Grammy Trustees Award, but the awards don't tell the real story. Walter C was known for his sharp tongue, quick wit and engaging personality. That is what really defined him. He could stand toe to toe with the great comics of his era whose specials he directed. Rodney Dangerfield "respected" Walter as did Sam Kinison, George Burns, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal and Whoopie Goldberg. He was truly loved in Nashville where he counted Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley among his friends. Walter was comfortable working with the stars of Broadway, and the Grande Ole Opry. He loved the television business and the people in it, and it was mutual. Many of the people he worked with credit him for starting their careers. His storytelling abilities were infamous and he enjoyed sharing them with his pals at the Bel Air Country Club. Walter is survived by his loving family. His daughter, Deborah and her wife Susan, son Paul and his wife Shelley, grandchildren Trevor and Tess and two great-grandchildren were the real joy in his personal life. He always told people that the C in the middle of his name stood for "charming" and nobody ever asked for proof. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor to the Grammy Hall of Fame, the CMA Foundation or U.S. Vets: USVets.org
.