Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER OHARA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'HARA--Walter, Jr. Walter O'Hara, Jr., passed peacefully on March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family and close friends. Born in the Bronx in 1935, Walter attended All Hallows Grammar and High School, Class of '52. He served in the US Army for two years and graduated from Fordham University in 1958. He began his career as a high school Latin teacher and basketball and football coach at St. Mary, Greenwich, CT. He joined Allen & Company in the late 1950s and spent the rest of his career at the firm. Walter served Allen & Company, his family, his friends, and his country with total devotion. In 1999, Walter co-founded the Frank McGuire Foundation, which acknowledged exemplary high school coaches in the five boroughs of New York, Southern Connecticut and Northern New Jersey and awarded grants to their respective high schools. Walter was a member at the New York Athletic Club for over 50 years and former treasurer, and a longtime board member and Chairman of the Board Emeritus of All Hallows High School. Walter's life was devoted to bringing people together and forging relationships. He was known for the size of his heart and his generosity toward all people, especially those in need. Walter loved to share his passion for books, stories, and ideas. Walter is survived by his beloved sister Kate O'Hara Hickey, his niece Katherine Margot and nephew Kevin, and his brother-in-law Kevin Hickey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10028 (at 84th Street) on Wednesday, March 4th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the All Hallows Foundation in Walter's name. Donations may be sent directly to All Hallows High School, 111 East 164th Street, Bronx, NY 10452 or can be made online at



O'HARA--Walter, Jr. Walter O'Hara, Jr., passed peacefully on March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family and close friends. Born in the Bronx in 1935, Walter attended All Hallows Grammar and High School, Class of '52. He served in the US Army for two years and graduated from Fordham University in 1958. He began his career as a high school Latin teacher and basketball and football coach at St. Mary, Greenwich, CT. He joined Allen & Company in the late 1950s and spent the rest of his career at the firm. Walter served Allen & Company, his family, his friends, and his country with total devotion. In 1999, Walter co-founded the Frank McGuire Foundation, which acknowledged exemplary high school coaches in the five boroughs of New York, Southern Connecticut and Northern New Jersey and awarded grants to their respective high schools. Walter was a member at the New York Athletic Club for over 50 years and former treasurer, and a longtime board member and Chairman of the Board Emeritus of All Hallows High School. Walter's life was devoted to bringing people together and forging relationships. He was known for the size of his heart and his generosity toward all people, especially those in need. Walter loved to share his passion for books, stories, and ideas. Walter is survived by his beloved sister Kate O'Hara Hickey, his niece Katherine Margot and nephew Kevin, and his brother-in-law Kevin Hickey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, 980 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10028 (at 84th Street) on Wednesday, March 4th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the All Hallows Foundation in Walter's name. Donations may be sent directly to All Hallows High School, 111 East 164th Street, Bronx, NY 10452 or can be made online at www.allhallows.org Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close