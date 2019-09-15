PERETZ--Walter Leon. 93, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and formerly of New York, New York, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was a graduate of Princeton University and of Cornell Medical College, as well as a trained US Naval Pilot. He was for many years a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology and a surgeon in private practice at the Weil Cornell Medical School/New York Presbyterian Hospital. Walter was also a dedicated sportsman and an avid sailor. He is survived by his wife, Blossom Audrey Peretz, and by his children, Jamie Peretz, Andrew Peretz and his wife Elayne Brown Peretz, Nancy Peretz Sheft, and four grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019