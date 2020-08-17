1/
WALTER SCHACKMAN
SCHACKMAN-Walter M., died at home of natural causes at age 94 on August 16. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Dulcie, sons Paul and Bruce, son-in-law Ed Sikov. Predeceased by his son Daniel. He was a World War II Navy veteran and a graduate of Syracuse University, Syracuse University Law School and NYU School of Law. He retired as a Justice of the Supreme Court of New York County and as a counsel to Davis & Gilbert. The family requests donations in his memory be made to The Rogosin Institute, 505 East 70 Street, New York, NY 10021. Services private.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
