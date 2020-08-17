WALTER SCHACKMAN

SCHACKMAN-Walter M., died at home of natural causes at age 94 on August 16. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Dulcie, sons Paul and Bruce, son-in-law Ed Sikov. Predeceased by his son Daniel. He was a World War II Navy veteran and a graduate of Syracuse University, Syracuse University Law School and NYU School of Law. He retired as a Justice of the Supreme Court of New York County and as a counsel to Davis & Gilbert. The family requests donations in his memory be made to The Rogosin Institute, 505 East 70 Street, New York, NY 10021. Services private.





