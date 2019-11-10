SHMERLER--Walter, 94, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home in Rye, New York. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Hannah (Citron) and his sons, Steven and David. A lifelong resident of Westchester County, Walter was born in Mt. Vernon to Maxwell and Ethel Shmerler, was raised in Scarsdale and graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1942. He was predeceased by his brothers, Irving, Edwin and his sister, Natalie Perlmutter. Walter served in World War II as a heavy weapons platoon sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops in Italy. He was awarded The Bronze Star and three battle ribbons. After discharge, he settled in Scarsdale, earned his CPA from NYU and entered the family firm, Maxwell Shmerler & Co., ultimately becoming a senior partner. Known for his unique, wry sense of humor, Walter was an avid skier, golfer, and was also a skilled and accomplished 'Do-It-Yourselfer'. His love of music and the arts translated into ongoing philanthropy and sponsorship of the arts, educational programs and scholarships. Funeral services will be held at Westchester Reform Temple, 255 Mamaroneck Road, Scarsdale, NY on Monday, November 11 at Noon. Contributions may be made to the SUNY Purchase Performing Arts Center, Westchester Philharmonic, ArtsWestchester, or Westchester Reform Temple.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019