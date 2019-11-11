SHMERLER--Walter. The staff and Advisory Council of The Performing Arts Center along with The Purchase College Foundation Board of Trustees extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family of longtime supporter and friend Walter Shmerler. For four decades, Walter, with his wife Hannah, has enriched the cultural lives of the Westchester and Purchase College community through his unwavering support of The Performing Arts Center and School of the Arts, and deep commitment to helping students access meaningful arts education experiences. Walter's passion for the arts, advice, and witty humor will be missed. Dennis Craig, Interim President Lucille Werlinich, Chair, Purchase College Foundation Seth Soloway, Director, The Performing Arts Center
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 11, 2019