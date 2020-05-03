SOUTH--Walter N. July 10, 1935 - March 27, 2020. Lifelong activist, advocate for affordable housing, economic justice and a community's right to decide its future. For Americans for Democratic Action requested by Baltimore CORE, Walter coordinated busing of religious leaders/activists from the New York City area on July 4, 1963 to protest Gwynn Oak Amusement Park's white- only policy. Indiana outstanding 4-H recipient 1956, International Farm Youth Exchange (to Iraq). Graduate of Indiana University (Economics), master's degrees in urban planning, preservation and public and urban policy from Hunter, Pratt and The New School, Walter was completing a PhD on his ideas for perpetually affordable housing. A 40-year member of Manhattan's Community Board nine, he was a champion of fair and honest government. He relished being a kind and demanding critic/mentor in all parts of his life, encouraging and motivating others to try new ventures: Community Board, Policy Forum (founding member), Ski Patrol and National Canoe Safety Patrol, enthusiastically providing 35 years of volunteer river rescue services on the Upper Delaware River, where he insistently advocated mandatory life jackets. Survived by his wife, Patricia, sister, Carolyn (Hilt; Las Vegas), brother, Robert (Cincinnati), nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Donations: Democracy at Work.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store