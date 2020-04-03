Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER WIECHETEK. View Sign Service Information Fryczynski Funeral Home Inc 32-34 E 22Nd St Bayonne , NJ 07002 (201)-339-1692 Send Flowers Obituary

WIECHETEK--Dr. Walter J. MD, MPH, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Born in 1945 in Bayonne, NJ, he was the only son of Mary Ann (nee Skrzypczak) and Walter F. Wiechetek. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep (1962), Seton Hall University (1966), University of Maryland Medical School (1972) and Johns Hopkins School of Public Health (1974). In 1973, he received the Kellogg Award from his residency program at Roosevelt Hospital - Columbia University. Named as one of the 100 significant graduates at the Medical School's 200th Anniversary, Dr. Wiechetek was published in numerous medical journals. During summers he worked as a physician on the philanthropic Floating Hospital Ship of NYC. He belonged to the Royal Society of Medicine, the Aerospace Medical Association, the University Club of Washington DC and numerous professional organizations and civic groups. He was the youngest Medical Director for the Abraham and Strauss retail chain before he joined the Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies Corporation in 1979. A recipient of NASA's Silver Snoopy Award, he was one of the few civilian physicians involved in the space program. He guided the design of waste treatment and reclamation systems. He also focused on applying medical technologies in the ergonomic study of suit design. He advised on the earliest Mars space suit. He traveled extensively in Russia and China evaluating their space programs and was one of the first to film the Mir prototype. He is also credited with the design of the EVA patch on the US space suit. Dr. Wiechetek's interests were renaissance. He loved opera and wrote a monograph on the Wagner family. He was trained in culinary arts. He was an active supporter of the arts in Manhattan and an avid art collector. His collection of space art was described as one of the finest in private hands. He was an expert on the Hindenberg Millionaire's Flight of 1936. A charitable foundation has been established in his name to showcase his collections throughout the world. He is survived by adopted son, Neil Barton and wife Karyn Smarz, Ph.D., longtime friend/trusted adviser James Osborne, and many other lifelong friends. A memorial service will be held on the one year anniversary of his passing.



WIECHETEK--Dr. Walter J. MD, MPH, died peacefully on Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Born in 1945 in Bayonne, NJ, he was the only son of Mary Ann (nee Skrzypczak) and Walter F. Wiechetek. He graduated from St. Peter's Prep (1962), Seton Hall University (1966), University of Maryland Medical School (1972) and Johns Hopkins School of Public Health (1974). In 1973, he received the Kellogg Award from his residency program at Roosevelt Hospital - Columbia University. Named as one of the 100 significant graduates at the Medical School's 200th Anniversary, Dr. Wiechetek was published in numerous medical journals. During summers he worked as a physician on the philanthropic Floating Hospital Ship of NYC. He belonged to the Royal Society of Medicine, the Aerospace Medical Association, the University Club of Washington DC and numerous professional organizations and civic groups. He was the youngest Medical Director for the Abraham and Strauss retail chain before he joined the Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies Corporation in 1979. A recipient of NASA's Silver Snoopy Award, he was one of the few civilian physicians involved in the space program. He guided the design of waste treatment and reclamation systems. He also focused on applying medical technologies in the ergonomic study of suit design. He advised on the earliest Mars space suit. He traveled extensively in Russia and China evaluating their space programs and was one of the first to film the Mir prototype. He is also credited with the design of the EVA patch on the US space suit. Dr. Wiechetek's interests were renaissance. He loved opera and wrote a monograph on the Wagner family. He was trained in culinary arts. He was an active supporter of the arts in Manhattan and an avid art collector. His collection of space art was described as one of the finest in private hands. He was an expert on the Hindenberg Millionaire's Flight of 1936. A charitable foundation has been established in his name to showcase his collections throughout the world. He is survived by adopted son, Neil Barton and wife Karyn Smarz, Ph.D., longtime friend/trusted adviser James Osborne, and many other lifelong friends. A memorial service will be held on the one year anniversary of his passing. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close