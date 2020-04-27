Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA HUFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUFF--Wanda D., M.D. August 14, 1947 - April 13, 2020 Wanda D. Huff, M.D., 72, died on April 13, 2020 in Yonkers, NY. Dr. Huff practiced medicine for over 30 years in Harlem and the greater New York City community in the fields of internal medical and pulmonology. She will be buried in Detroit, MI, with a memorial service held at a later date. Dr. Huff was born on August 14, 1947 to Pauline and Lee Roy Huff in Detroit, MI. She attended Cornell and was the fifth African-American female M.D. to graduate from Yale's School of Medicine in 1973. She held a Masters in Public Health from Columbia's Mailman School of Public Health. Dr. Huff served as a physician and later an administrator on the medical staffs of Harlem Hospital Center, New York- Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center, and Woodhull Medical Center. She also established her own private practice in Harlem. In 1991, she became New York's first African-American female Director of an ICU at North General Hospital. She joined the NYC Health and Hospitals Corporation as its Medical Director and Administrator of Communicare and its Program Director for Medical Oversight and Quality Assurance before retiring in 2004. Dr. Huff was an active member of the National Medical Association and served as the President of its Susan Smith McKinney Stewart Chapter. Dr. Huff is survived by her daughter, Brooke Dickson; her son, Wesley Dickson; her sister, Lei Damaris; other family members; and her extended family of medical colleagues. Funeral arrangements are handled by Duchynski-Cherko Funeral Home of Yonkers, NY and Stinson Funeral Home of Detroit, MI. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the ( lung.org ). Published in The New York Times on Apr. 27, 2020

