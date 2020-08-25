1/
WARREN ENKER
ENKER--Dr. Warren. The entire Mount Sinai Beth Israel family acknowledges with profound sadness the loss of our colleague Warren Enker, MD. Dr. Enker joined our medical staff in 1995 and was an international expert and pioneer in the surgical treatment of rectal cancer. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Joan, and his children, Sara Csillag, Harry Enker, Jennifer Bieler, and Aliza Enker. The Medical Board of Mount Sinai Beth Israel, I. Michael Leitman, MD, FACS, President


Published in New York Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
