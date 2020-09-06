WARREN ENKER

ENKER--Dr. Warren. Died unexpectedly on August 21 in Englewood, New Jersey. A titan in the field of medicine, who redefined colorectal surgery, improving quality of life for patients worldwide. A model of love, honesty and integrity, he will be remembered by his smile and concern for others. He is missed by his beloved wife Joan, his children: Sara and Shaya Csillag, Harry and Aviva Enker, Jennifer and Shmuel Bieler, and Aliza Enker; his grandchildren, his brother, Arnold Enker, and the entirety of his extended family.





