1/
WARREN ENKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WARREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENKER--Dr. Warren. Died unexpectedly on August 21 in Englewood, New Jersey. A titan in the field of medicine, who redefined colorectal surgery, improving quality of life for patients worldwide. A model of love, honesty and integrity, he will be remembered by his smile and concern for others. He is missed by his beloved wife Joan, his children: Sara and Shaya Csillag, Harry and Aviva Enker, Jennifer and Shmuel Bieler, and Aliza Enker; his grandchildren, his brother, Arnold Enker, and the entirety of his extended family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved