Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WARREN GRAN. View Sign

GRAN--Warren Wolf. Warren Gran, FAIA, who devoted his career as an architect to affordable housing, sustainability, and social responsibility, died Sunday in Los Angeles two years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He practiced for 60 years in New York City, designing and renovating dozens of schools and public agency facilities including the Lighthouse Charter School and the innovative Michelangelo Apartments in the Bronx; PS395, PS78 and PS14 in Queens; PS109 and the St. Christopher Ottilie Residential Treatment Facility in Brooklyn; and multiple projects for the Bank Street College of Education. One of his most visible projects was the award-winning conversion of the Brooklyn Family Court building on Adams Street into a public high school for Law and Justice. Warren was also devoted to historic preservation and renovated the interior and elaborate dome of John Rochester Thomas' 1907 Manhattan Surrogate Court. He also restored his own historic home, buying an 1890s brownstone in Brooklyn in 1971. Warren was a professor at Pratt Institute from 1966 to 2003, serving as chairperson of the Graduate Program in Urban Design and Acting Dean of the School of Architecture. He renovated the historic Pratt library in collaboration with architect Giorgio Cavaglieri. Warren was born in 1933 and grew up in New Jersey. He graduated in architecture from Penn State in 1956 and then served as an Lt. J.G. in the gmail.com



GRAN--Warren Wolf. Warren Gran, FAIA, who devoted his career as an architect to affordable housing, sustainability, and social responsibility, died Sunday in Los Angeles two years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He practiced for 60 years in New York City, designing and renovating dozens of schools and public agency facilities including the Lighthouse Charter School and the innovative Michelangelo Apartments in the Bronx; PS395, PS78 and PS14 in Queens; PS109 and the St. Christopher Ottilie Residential Treatment Facility in Brooklyn; and multiple projects for the Bank Street College of Education. One of his most visible projects was the award-winning conversion of the Brooklyn Family Court building on Adams Street into a public high school for Law and Justice. Warren was also devoted to historic preservation and renovated the interior and elaborate dome of John Rochester Thomas' 1907 Manhattan Surrogate Court. He also restored his own historic home, buying an 1890s brownstone in Brooklyn in 1971. Warren was a professor at Pratt Institute from 1966 to 2003, serving as chairperson of the Graduate Program in Urban Design and Acting Dean of the School of Architecture. He renovated the historic Pratt library in collaboration with architect Giorgio Cavaglieri. Warren was born in 1933 and grew up in New Jersey. He graduated in architecture from Penn State in 1956 and then served as an Lt. J.G. in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga from 1956-59. In New York, he worked for various firms including for Ed Larrabee Barnes before starting his own firm in 1965. His work has been recognized with many awards from the American Institute of Architects, which named him a Fellow in 1994. His most recent award was in 2015 from the Queens Building Association for the Wales Avenue Supportive Housing Residence. Warren's work has been shown at MoMA, The Chicago Athenaeum, and the Architecture League. He was a Member of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and A.I.A.'s Urban Design Committee. In addition to his institutional practice, he designed private homes all over the Northeast, including the Hudson Valley where he also built his own house in Ghent, NY. Warren loved his family, playing tennis, working on his land in Ghent, and gave to many wildlife and forest preservation causes. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Suzanne Gran, who died in July, 2017. Warren and Suzanne are survived by two daughters, designer Eliza Gran and writer Sara Gran, and three grandchildren, Violet Phillips, Ruby Phillips and Charles Wolf Phillips. Info at [email protected] Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close