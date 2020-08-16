HUTCHINS--Warren C., October 27, 1932-July 29, 2020. Warren passed away at his daughter's house in Aptos, California surrounded by his four children Buffy, Annie, Alan, Paul, his stepson, Andrew and Andrew's wife Stacie. Warren was born in Florence, South Carolina, to his parents Myrtle and Guy Hutchins. He was predeceased by his parents, his younger brothers Guy and Edwin, and his first wife Jean, the mother of Buffy and Annie. He is survived by his brother Richard; ex-wife Joan, the mother of Alan, Paul, Andrew, and Georgia; grandson Charles; five step-grandchildren; and wife Elena, mother of Daniel and Anya. At age 15, Warren received a scholarship to attend Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, graduating Cum Laude and was awarded a subsequent scholarship to Yale University in Connecticut. After graduating from Yale in 1956, he embarked on a lifelong successful banking career that encompassed extensive periods in private, commercial, and investment banking as well as bank management. His career spanned the globe working for Citibank, Merrill Lynch and Banco Rio De La Plata, living and working in New York, Uruguay, Argentina, and England. He was an energetic leader and financial deal maker, creating global strategic alliances in multicultural environments. His significant achievements with Citibank included being appointed to manager of their London Branch at age 31, and then as a young executive serving as marketing officer for their European division, and as senior credit officer, Citibank's highest delegated credit authority. His last years with Merrill Lynch in New York were spent as Executive Director of ML Private Capital and as Vice President and Senior International Financial Advisor. He was most proud of following his passion to create new financial entities for developing countries. Success across the continents was not limited to the financial sector. He was an Eagle Scout, an accomplished musician and golfer, enjoyed skiing, fishing, playing tennis, and watching his beloved Yankees and football games. Warren welcomed business and philanthropic challenges in all corners of the world. He served on a variety of charitable cultural, musical, and educational boards including the Royal College of Music in London and the Russian Nobility Association in America. He maintained memberships at the New York Yacht Club and Pilgrims of the United States. Words are not enough to say how much Warren will be missed by his family and friends or for what the world has lost with his passing.





